Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $102,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Wix.com by 518.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,510,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $324,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,202 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 558.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 471,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,253,000 after acquiring an additional 400,265 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 314,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,829,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 1,382.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,708,000 after acquiring an additional 242,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wix.com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.53.

Wix.com Price Performance

WIX stock opened at $164.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.50. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $247.11. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Wix.com declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.