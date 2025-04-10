World Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 6,852 Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutex Health by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nutex Health by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutex Health by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Nutex Health from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Nutex Health Stock Up 22.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NUTX opened at $103.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $573.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Nutex Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $106.53.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $11.21. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.13 million. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%.

About Nutex Health

(Free Report)

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.