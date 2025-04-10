World Investment Advisors Boosts Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVR. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 350.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $920,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE VVR opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $4.46.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

