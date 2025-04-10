World Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 10,036 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in PG&E by 941.1% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,958,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,533,000 after buying an additional 1,770,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,988,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,462,000 after buying an additional 2,151,494 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in PG&E by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,222,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,828,000 after buying an additional 143,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,104.95. This represents a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 6,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,770.24. The trade was a 75.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

