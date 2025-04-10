World Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Eversource Energy by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 112,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 28,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 19,973 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $61,730.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,318.26. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $192,507.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,496.46. The trade was a 12.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.7525 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 130.30%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

