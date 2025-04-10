World Investment Advisors Has $225,000 Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

World Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Avista were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 2,474.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Avista by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avista by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Avista by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Trading Up 0.4 %

AVA opened at $39.70 on Thursday. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.38.

Avista Increases Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Avista had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.48 million. Analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $89,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,886.25. The trade was a 15.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

