World Investment Advisors Has $237,000 Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

World Investment Advisors reduced its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Antero Resources were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 21.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $139,054,000 after buying an additional 61,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,568,000. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.07 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $42.63.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. Analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

