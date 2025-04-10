World Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 61,754 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 56,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April Stock Performance

QTAP opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27. The company has a market cap of $18.74 million, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.97. Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (QTAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. QTAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.