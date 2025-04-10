World Investment Advisors Sells 64,234 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

World Investment Advisors cut its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,234 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 20,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,816,491.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,133 shares in the company, valued at $88,941,851.33. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $75,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,444. This trade represents a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,181 shares of company stock worth $5,625,732. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EWBC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.46.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $77.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.19. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $113.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

