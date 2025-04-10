World Investment Advisors Sells 9,954 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

World Investment Advisors trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,954 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Worley Group purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $954,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $731,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $951,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $923,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.36 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

