World Investment Advisors Takes $246,000 Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,983,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,806,000 after purchasing an additional 108,336 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $53.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.30. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $45.89 and a 1 year high of $70.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.06.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

