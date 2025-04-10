Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Up 2.7 %

XBIO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. 571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. Xenetic Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.30.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.48). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 161.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc ( NASDAQ:XBIO Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. LGT Group Foundation owned 0.71% of Xenetic Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

