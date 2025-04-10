Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Xunlei Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $3.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $196.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.81. Xunlei has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei

Xunlei Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xunlei during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Xunlei during the third quarter worth $109,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.