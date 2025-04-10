Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $3.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $196.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.81. Xunlei has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 4.47%.
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.
