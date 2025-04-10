Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 4500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

Yangarra Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.02.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd is a junior oil and gas company which is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil with operations in Western Canada. The company has its operations in Central Alberta. It generates its revenue from the sale of crude oil and natural gas products.

