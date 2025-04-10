YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.359 per share on Friday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 7.1% increase from YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDTY traded down $3.90 on Thursday, reaching $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847. YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $50.07.

About YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

YieldMax Russell 2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF is an ETF incorporated in the United States. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income. The Fund’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The Funds will invest directly in options contacts, short-term U.S. Treasury securities, cash and cash equivalents.

