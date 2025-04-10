YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.359 per share on Friday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 7.1% increase from YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.
YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:RDTY traded down $3.90 on Thursday, reaching $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847. YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $50.07.
About YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
