YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ) Announces $0.44 Monthly Dividend

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4437 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

YQQQ stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,914. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61. YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (YQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide current income and inverse exposure to the NASDAQ 100 Index, with a cap on potential gains. The fund pursues its objective through an actively managed synthetic covered put strategy, using US Treasurys as collateral YQQQ was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

