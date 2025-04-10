YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ) Announces $0.44 Monthly Dividend

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4437 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.
YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
YQQQ stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,914. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61. YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $20.55.
YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
