Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Cut to $174.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $176.00 to $174.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $141.00 target price (down from $153.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.24.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $145.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 54.41%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,293 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $816,392.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,353,416.32. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 8,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,367,913.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,970 shares in the company, valued at $470,329.20. This represents a 74.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,132 shares of company stock worth $7,952,685. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

