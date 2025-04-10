Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for FAF

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for First American Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for First American Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.14 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:FAF opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.15. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $70.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,625,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $663,426,000 after purchasing an additional 107,925 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,046,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,145 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,993,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,333,000 after acquiring an additional 359,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First American Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,963,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,481,000 after acquiring an additional 129,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,573,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,707,000 after purchasing an additional 78,022 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $200,202.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,299.25. This trade represents a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Gilmore sold 111,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $7,121,355.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,454,906.40. This trade represents a 18.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,707 shares of company stock worth $8,136,565. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.80%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

