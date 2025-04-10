Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,420,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 775,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,585,000 after purchasing an additional 499,736 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 983,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,930,000 after purchasing an additional 379,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $140,039,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 434.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 396,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,188,000 after purchasing an additional 322,475 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA opened at $243.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.82 and a 200-day moving average of $358.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $205.73 and a 12-month high of $427.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,876,736. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.73.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

