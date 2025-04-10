Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,173,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,011,000 after purchasing an additional 681,242 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $292,959,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,848,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,744,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,055,000 after acquiring an additional 135,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,559 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

