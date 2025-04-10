Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in CSX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 31,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.85.
CSX Stock Up 7.4 %
CSX stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CSX Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Meta Seeks Trump’s Help in FTC Trial: The Implications Are Huge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.