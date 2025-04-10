Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,014,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. OPENLANE makes up approximately 2.0% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.95% of OPENLANE worth $20,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in OPENLANE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,822,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the fourth quarter worth $4,115,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in OPENLANE during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OPENLANE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,799,000 after purchasing an additional 35,214 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in OPENLANE by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 138,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens raised shares of OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OPENLANE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

OPENLANE Stock Performance

OPENLANE stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. OPENLANE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.39.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.64 million. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OPENLANE

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.