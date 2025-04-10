Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $24.24 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,126 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 2.4% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $24,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR opened at $270.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.95. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $201.34 and a 52-week high of $292.99.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Progressive from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $300.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $287.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total value of $234,044.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,329.23. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total transaction of $142,324.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,024.07. This represents a 12.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $14,844,282 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

