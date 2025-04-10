Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $294,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 13,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $961,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,334. This represents a 12.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,344,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,263,071. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $73.95. The company has a market cap of $300.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average is $66.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

