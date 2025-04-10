Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $32.20 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up 3.2% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $32,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock opened at $110.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

