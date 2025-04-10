Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $757,000 Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000.

ARKK opened at $47.25 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.63.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

