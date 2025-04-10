Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amesite were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amesite by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMST opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. Amesite Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Amesite ( NASDAQ:AMST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Amesite had a negative net margin of 5,391.86% and a negative return on equity of 189.67%.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

