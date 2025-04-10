Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Makes New $521,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 261,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,061,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $291.09 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $156.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.80.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total value of $483,802.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $2,585,603.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,590.94. This represents a 16.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,341 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,335 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.22.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

