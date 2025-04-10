Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Purchases 185,487 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,487 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

