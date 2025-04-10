Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Purchases 5,406 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,192,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $76.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $99.12. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

