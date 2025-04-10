Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Purchases 995 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $499.10 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $528.16 and its 200-day moving average is $537.48.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.8121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.