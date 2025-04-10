Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cunning Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.45. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.289 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.