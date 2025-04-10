Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises 1.5% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $15,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,935,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 48,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $114.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $103.07 and a twelve month high of $137.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Energy ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.9487 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

