Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Reduces Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC cut its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $47.25 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.98.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

