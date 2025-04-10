Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Sells 254,920 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,920 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,963,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,468,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,498,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,064,000 after purchasing an additional 217,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,762,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $126,655,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,744,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,700,000 after buying an additional 346,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Insider Activity

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.32. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

