Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Sells 3,158 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,528,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,385,000 after buying an additional 1,318,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,467,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,096,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,528,000 after acquiring an additional 96,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,808,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,834,000 after purchasing an additional 845,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,232,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.28%.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $941,735.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,617.40. The trade was a 21.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. This represents a 19.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.15.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

