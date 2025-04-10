Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Sells 55 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 18.7 %

Broadcom stock opened at $185.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.96. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

