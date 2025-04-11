1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Receives Sell (D-) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (d-) rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $338.99 million, a PE ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. Analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 97,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $741,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,542,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,703,660.96. The trade was a 2.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,167,105 shares of company stock valued at $16,289,466 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

