1,189 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Coign Capital Advisors LLC

Coign Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,189 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Netflix comprises 1.0% of Coign Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $921.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $961.62 and a 200-day moving average of $882.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,946,506.10. This represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total transaction of $604,481.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,017.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

