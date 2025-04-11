122,862 Shares in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Purchased by Seneschal Advisors LLC

Seneschal Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 122,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.4% of Seneschal Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAR. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,021,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,310,000 after purchasing an additional 71,643 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,338,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,407,000 after buying an additional 142,187 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,950,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,377,000 after buying an additional 24,341 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,203,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,753,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR opened at $21.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

