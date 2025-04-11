12,643 Shares in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $7,685,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $7,277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,461,000 after acquiring an additional 179,521 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 93,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENR. StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Shares of ENR opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The business had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.90%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

