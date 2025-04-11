16,164 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DINO shares. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $61.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.00.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.90%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

