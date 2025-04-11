183,854 Shares in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 183,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Prospect Capital by 34.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 9.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.47%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -270.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John F. Barry bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $8,640,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,501,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,088,350.56. This trade represents a 2.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Gremp bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,939.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,406.37. This represents a 34.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,548,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,970,715. Insiders own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

