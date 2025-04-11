1,861 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,619,000 after buying an additional 147,542 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF opened at $131.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.11 and a 200 day moving average of $142.73. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.93 and a fifty-two week high of $161.75.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 23.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cincinnati Financial

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.