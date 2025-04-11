1,906 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Purchased by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $140.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.