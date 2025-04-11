23,365 Shares in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Tronox by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 112,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tronox by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,650,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,390,000 after purchasing an additional 193,895 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Tronox from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other Tronox news, Director Stephen J. Jones purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $215,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,100. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TROX opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $784.16 million, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.53. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Tronox had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently -161.29%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

