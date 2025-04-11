2,800 Shares in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $591.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

