300 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Acquired by Redwood Park Advisors LLC

Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,951,000 after acquiring an additional 567,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,398,000 after purchasing an additional 25,328 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 235,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Christian Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,967,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

RWR opened at $89.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $109.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.42.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.