31,949 Shares in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,571,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,371,000 after buying an additional 97,801 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Portillo’s by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,788,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,086,000 after acquiring an additional 175,999 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Portillo’s by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,652,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after acquiring an additional 737,049 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Portillo’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,301,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.
Portillo’s Stock Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.19 million, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTLO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Portillo’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.
Portillo’s Company Profile
Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.
