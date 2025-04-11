3,394 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Acquired by KDK Private Wealth Management LLC

KDK Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 810,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,027,000 after acquiring an additional 229,359 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 694,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 565,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,513,000 after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7,913.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 474,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,039,000 after buying an additional 468,384 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYV opened at $69.61 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average is $80.66.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

